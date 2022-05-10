BANGOR – First National Bank recently contributed 1,250 COVID-19 test kits to the three Bangor community organizations.

The Bangor Symphony Orchestra, Bangor Region YMCA, and the Maine Discovery Museum received a total of 1,250 COVID-19 test kits for use by their staff, campers, and volunteers for upcoming summer programming.

“We hope everyone has a fun and healthy summer,” said First National Bank’s Senior Vice President, Regional Commercial Lender Ben Sprague.



First National Bank is an independent community bank with 18 offices in Lincoln, Knox, Waldo, Hancock, Washington, and Penobscot counties.

