BANGOR — Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center is celebrating National Hospital Week May 9-13 with more than 40 events, activities, food, and fun. The week is filled with awards, education, and community service opportunities.

On Thursday, May 12, nurses may take part in a brief Blessing of the Hands ceremony with nursing leaders and chaplains. Nurses’ hands heal, comfort, and care for patients and their families; this event gives nurses a moment to breathe, renew, and take a blessing to revisit in the future.

To bring some fun in during Hospital Week, teams are encouraged to participate in various Spirit Days by wearing crazy socks, sporting a wacky hairstyle, wearing a team color, and adding little extra sparkle to their outfits. There are games to play, prizes to win, and two special meals submitted by staff members served up in the Maine Café. Teams have also created Brag Booths to share their departments accomplishments! The week culminates in an unveiling of the Employee Recognition Wall showcasing the Medical Center’s annual award recipients.

