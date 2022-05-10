Bishop Deeley to celebrate Baccalaureate Mass in Standish Friday

STANDISH –The 109th St. Joseph’s College of Maine Commencement is set for Saturday, May 14 at 10 a.m. at the college’s Sebago Lake campus in Standish. Bishop Robert Deeley will offer the invocation and the benediction during the Commencement ceremony.

On Friday, May 13, Bishop Deeley will open Commencement Weekend by celebrating an outdoor Baccalaureate Mass at 10:45 a.m. under the tent that will be erected on campus. Students and faculty will robe and march in procession for the Mass. There will be no assigned seating for family and friends. Tickets are not required.

The Baccalaureate Mass and Saturday’s Commencement, as well as the nursing pinning ceremony, will all be livestreamed for those who cannot attend:

Baccalaureate Mass on Friday at 10:45 a.m. (Livestream)

Nursing Pinning Ceremony on Friday at 2:30 p.m. (Livestream)

Commencement on Saturday at 10 a.m. (Livestream)

Lauren Malloy will deliver the valedictory address on Saturday. A New Gloucester native, Malloy will graduate Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She works as a certified nursing assistant at Maine Medical Center on a general medical unit and completed her senior nursing internship at the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital at Maine Medical Center. After she graduates and passes the nursing licensure exam, she hopes to work as a registered nurse in either pediatrics or obstetrics. In addition, Jennifer Sherwood will speak as a representative of the online program and three other seniors will deliver reflections: Erin Bruce, Meghan Hoppe, and Kathryn Huntress. A special video tribute to the class will also be shown during the ceremony.

St. Joseph’s College of Maine was founded in 1912, originally based on the grounds of the Sisters of Mercy Motherhouse in Portland and moved to the shore of Sebago Lake in Standish in 1956. Rooted in the teachings of Jesus and the doctrines of

the Catholic Church and the Sisters of Mercy, the values of St. Joseph’s College are the foundation of its educational mission: faith, excellence, integrity, community, respect, compassion, and justice.

More articles from the BDN