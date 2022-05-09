Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

We have been fortunate that Rep. Nicole Grohoski (House District 132, Ellsworth and Trenton) has represented us for several years. She has local roots, and is a leader in Augusta, where she has taken her legislating responsibilities very seriously. Indeed, the whole state has benefited from her initiatives and thorough knowledge of issues.

It was a pleasure to read that Grohoski is running for the state Senate seat that Louie Luchini vacated to serve small businesses in Maine and the rest of New England. A special election will be held June 14.

Grohoski has an amazing amount of energy and willingness to hear from all citizens. She has a Maine small business job as a professional mapmaker but takes the time to talk with constituents about whatever is on their minds and to make sure they are aware of property tax reductions and other state benefits.

Grohoski’s canoe campaign symbol (she is an outstanding canoeist) represents her attitude of “we’re all in this together” so let’s work to find the most practical, beneficial way to get up, down or across the rivers of issues we all face, whether we’re in building, fishing, hospitality, education and research, or a related industry.

Grohoski’s local roots, her work ethic, her track record of seeking input from all voters, and her intelligent grasp of issues and the practicalities of possible solutions make her an outstanding candidate.

Thank you to Nicole Grohoski for running in the June 14 special election to represent Senate District 7.

C.H. Keefe

Ellsworth

