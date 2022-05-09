Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low 70s to high 50s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. See what else is in store this week for the weather and your allergies here. Here’s a look at today’s gas prices.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Nine more Mainers have died and another 911 coronavirus cases were reported across the state Saturday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll stands at 2,325. Check out our tracker for more information.
Bangor schools will require students, staff and visitors to wear masks starting Monday due to rising COVID cases in Penobscot County, Superintendent James Tager said Friday.
Maine’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen above 200 for the first time since February.
Maine has the highest rate of vacant homes in the country
An astounding 72 percent of Maine’s vacant housing units are used for seasonal, recreational or occasional use.
Desperate homebuyers use Bitcoin and Hawaiian vacations to woo sellers
If you think it’s hard to buy a home in Maine now, prospective buyers in other parts of the country are going to extremes to curry favor with sellers.
This spring is a great time to sell your Maine house
Data show that May through July are months when home and condominium sellers can get at least 10 percent more above market value.
See how often Maine lawmakers vote against their parties
As partisanship has increased, it has become increasingly rare for Maine lawmakers to break with their own parties.
ALSO: An analysis found members of both parties in the current Legislature were more likely to stick to the party line compared with any of those previous groups of lawmakers.
Janet Mills could make history with her picks for Maine’s high court
If Janet Mills appoints all seven justices, she’ll most likely be the first governor to do so since Maine became a state.
A mock hanging didn’t stop a Maine man from murdering his own child in 1754
This time John Seymour really was hanged.
An Aroostook farm is helping UMaine create climate-resistant potatoes
Changing climate has sparked a greater urgency to create potato varieties that can grow better in increased temperatures and rain.
Aroostook County students may no longer be allowed to attend school outside their home district
This school year, RSU 29 has 125 students coming into the district via superintendent agreements and has 30 who attend school in a neighboring district.
Maine’s skyrocketing electricity prices cost a man $300 a month to keep his indoor garden alive
But Corey Pelletier does not want to abandon his hobby.
The man who led the search for UMaine Augusta’s new president withheld crucial information
The chair of the committee to find the university’s next president didn’t inform other members of the no-confidence vote against Michael Laliberte.
University of Maine graduates historic class of 2022
The University of Maine celebrated 1,680 undergraduate students in two ceremonies Saturday during the commencement at Alfond Sports Arena, which was packed with thousands of friends and family members.
Husson graduates nearly 900 students at the Cross Insurance Center in largest ever class
Some 896 students earned more than 1,000 bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees and certificates.
Bangor Daily News will voluntarily recognize newsroom employees’ union
The new union will represent more than 30 newsroom employees.
Nationwide formula shortage leaves Maine parents scrambling
One mom will sometimes visit as many as seven stores looking for enough formula to keep up with her twins’ appetites.
In other Maine news …
Reward increased to $4,000 in ‘senseless’ killing of black bear in LaGrange
Man accused of starting fight that led to Bangor nightclub shooting held on $50K bail
Juvenile charged with murder following Brooks shooting
Mass. man convicted of raping 2 girls arrested in Maine
2 men accused of attacking another man with a baseball bat and metal pipe
Brunswick community asked to help restore Cold War-era military plane
2 people fatally hit by Amtrak train in Biddeford
Lewiston woman dies after falling down Franklin County waterfall
Presque Isle man fatally hit by SUV
Unsafe bridge connecting Topsham and Brunswick will be replaced
Popular midcoast wood-fired pizza joint has new owners