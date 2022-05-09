Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low 70s to high 50s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. See what else is in store this week for the weather and your allergies here. Here’s a look at today’s gas prices. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Nine more Mainers have died and another 911 coronavirus cases were reported across the state Saturday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll stands at 2,325. Check out our tracker for more information.

Bangor schools will require students, staff and visitors to wear masks starting Monday due to rising COVID cases in Penobscot County, Superintendent James Tager said Friday.

Maine’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen above 200 for the first time since February.

An astounding 72 percent of Maine’s vacant housing units are used for seasonal, recreational or occasional use.

If you think it’s hard to buy a home in Maine now, prospective buyers in other parts of the country are going to extremes to curry favor with sellers.

Data show that May through July are months when home and condominium sellers can get at least 10 percent more above market value.

As partisanship has increased, it has become increasingly rare for Maine lawmakers to break with their own parties.

ALSO: An analysis found members of both parties in the current Legislature were more likely to stick to the party line compared with any of those previous groups of lawmakers.

If Janet Mills appoints all seven justices, she’ll most likely be the first governor to do so since Maine became a state.

This time John Seymour really was hanged.

Changing climate has sparked a greater urgency to create potato varieties that can grow better in increased temperatures and rain.

This school year, RSU 29 has 125 students coming into the district via superintendent agreements and has 30 who attend school in a neighboring district.

But Corey Pelletier does not want to abandon his hobby.

The chair of the committee to find the university’s next president didn’t inform other members of the no-confidence vote against Michael Laliberte.

The University of Maine celebrated 1,680 undergraduate students in two ceremonies Saturday during the commencement at Alfond Sports Arena, which was packed with thousands of friends and family members.

Some 896 students earned more than 1,000 bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees and certificates.

The new union will represent more than 30 newsroom employees.

One mom will sometimes visit as many as seven stores looking for enough formula to keep up with her twins’ appetites.

Reward increased to $4,000 in ‘senseless’ killing of black bear in LaGrange

Man accused of starting fight that led to Bangor nightclub shooting held on $50K bail

Juvenile charged with murder following Brooks shooting

Mass. man convicted of raping 2 girls arrested in Maine

2 men accused of attacking another man with a baseball bat and metal pipe

Brunswick community asked to help restore Cold War-era military plane

2 people fatally hit by Amtrak train in Biddeford

Lewiston woman dies after falling down Franklin County waterfall

Presque Isle man fatally hit by SUV

Unsafe bridge connecting Topsham and Brunswick will be replaced

Popular midcoast wood-fired pizza joint has new owners

Portland can no longer guarantee shelter for asylum seekers

