PORTLAND — In an effort to reach out to the nearly 8,000 Portuguese Americans living in Maine, the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, located on 307 Congress Street in Portland, will hold a Mass in Portuguese on Sunday, May 15 at 4 p.m. in the chapel. A social gathering will be held following the Mass.

The Mass will be celebrated by Fr. John Mazzei, who was ordained to the priesthood in 1992 at Paróquia Santo Inácio de Loyola de Lajeado, part of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Santa Cruz do Sol in Brazil. Fr. Mazzei served as a parochial vicar in Lajeado, Brazil, from 1992 to 1998. Portuguese is the national language of Brazil. Fr. Mazzei began serving in the Diocese of Portland in 2008 and retired from active ministry in 2017.

For more information about the Mass and social, visit www.portlandcatholic.org/portuguese or call 207-773-7746.

A Catedral da Imaculada Conceição, localizada na 307 Congress Street em Portland, realizará uma Missa em Português no domingo, 15 de maio, às 16h. na capela. Após a Santa Missa haverá uma confraternização.

A Missa será celebrada pelo Pe. John Mazzei, que foi ordenado sacerdote em 1992 na Paróquia Santo Inácio de Loyola de Lajeado, parte da Diocese Católica Romana de Santa Cruz do Sol, Brasil. Pe. Mazzei serviu como vigário paroquial em Lajeado, Brasil, de 1992 a 1998. O português é a língua nacional do Brasil. Pe. Mazzei começou a servir na Diocese de Portland em 2008 e se aposentou do ministério ativo em 2017.

Para mais informações sobre a Missa e social, acesse www.portlandcatholic.org/portuguese ou ligue para 207-773-7746.

More articles from the BDN