The Maine Profession Drivers Association would like to take this opportunity to bring to your attention the upcoming Maine State Truck Driving Championship that will be held on Saturday, May 21. This event is being held by Maine Motor Transport Association and hosted by Dysart’s Service Center, with support from the Maine State Police and MPDA members.

MPDA member drivers, along with a number of people in the trucking industry, will be generously providing their time to set-up the course, judge the events, coordinate, and clean-up afterwards. Additionally, transportation companies from around the state will be providing tractors and trailers for contestants to use in the event.

There are nine different classes drivers can enter. They are: Step-van, straight-truck, 3-axle, 4-axle, 5-axle, 5-axle sleeper, tanker, flat-bed, and lastly twin trailers.

The purpose of the TDC is to showcase the safety, skills, and professionalism of Maine’s professional drivers. These drivers work every day moving goods for the people of Maine to make life in Maine what it is.

This event is open for spectators to come watch big-rigs, and the drivers that operate them, perform challenging maneuvers necessary for their daily work in a fun and competitive atmosphere.

Here is a link to a promotional video for the event produced by MMTA of MPDA President and Vice-President Ron Round and Paul Rumery respectively, along with MPDA member Ken Duncan, and previous TDC champion Bob Cochran – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JNKGizXyPQ4 .

