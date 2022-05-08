WATERVILLE — Thomas College is hosting a summer open house, the Maine Event, on June 14. Open for high school sophomores, juniors and seniors, and their families, this event will take place on Thomas College’s campus on 180 West River Road in Waterville.

The Maine Event is a first look and introduction to Thomas College where attendees can meet current students, professors, and staff, learn what it’s like to be part of the Thomas community, and experience the beautiful Maine campus in the summertime.

“Summer is the best time to visit Maine. Join us for a fun visit to our beautiful campus and find out what Thomas College has to offer you,” said Associate Director of Admissions Abby Dooley.

Registration is open at thomas.edu/the-maine-event or by calling 207-859-1101.

