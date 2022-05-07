PENOBSCOT — University of Maine Cooperative Extension’s Maine New Farmers Project is offering a farm visit for new farmers on harvest and storage techniques, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 19 at King Hill Farm at 29 Faerie Kingdom Road in Penobscot.

The Harvest and Storage Farm Visit is an opportunity for new farmers with fewer than 10 years of experience to learn about good harvest and storage practices while networking with other farmers. Paul Schultz, co-owner and co-operator of King Hill Farm, leads the farm visit.

The fee is $10; registration is required and limited to 25. Register on the event webpage. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Chris Howard at 207-944-6391 or christina.howard@maine.edu. More information also is available on the UMaine Extension Maine New Farmers Project website, supported by the Beginning Farmers and Ranchers Development Program from the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

