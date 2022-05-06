Bangor 8, Skowhegan 4

Wyatt Stevens earned the win for Bangor Varsity Rams. The righty went six innings, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out two. Jonah Baudie threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.

Bellarose took the loss for Skowhegan. The hurler went 2 2/3 innings, allowing six runs on three hits and striking out one.

Bangor Varsity Rams racked up 10 hits in the game. Caron, Missbrenner and Ryan Howard all collected multiple hits for Bangor Varsity Rams. Caron went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Bangor Varsity Rams in hits.

Mcewen led Skowhegan with two hits in four at bats.

