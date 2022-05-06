Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

On April 26, the photos on Section B, page one of the BDN were astonishing in their beauty! Robert Bukaty’s photo of the elver fisherman tending his nets is a symphony of color, composition, and diverse elements. Well seen! It is like a beautiful painting!

As if to emphasize his abilities even more, the photo at the bottom of the page, with its “boring” subject matter (a road salt pile) is again composed with eye-catching effect. The large (foreground) grains of salt tapering to the small grains (background), with the sun peeking through the clouds, and the salt scooper atop it all is proof that Robert Bukaty knows what he’s doing! Thank you for the stunning color images! Now that Gabor Degre is gone, Bukaty is a very worthy replacement!

Mary Lou Weaver

Winter Harbor

