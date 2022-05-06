Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

After the first impeachment of Donald Trump, Sen. Susan Collins famously said she thought he had learned “a pretty big lesson.” Really? Not so much. Jan. 6 demonstrated her poor judgment.

Supreme Court justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh assured her Roe v. Wade was established law and stare decisis would protect a woman’s right to abortion. This was her argument even though Trumps’ picks came directly from the Federalist Society with the apparent purpose of overturning Roe.

Fast forward to now; Collins appears dismayed and upset that she seems to have been played. I recognize a theme here. It seems she is either playing us or she’s been played, time after time on historically significant issues. She doesn’t get to play the victim; I think the loss of Roe protections for millions of women and young girls will lie directly at her feet. The people of Maine deserve better.

Tony Hamlin

Milo

More articles from the BDN