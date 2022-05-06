If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, you may want to check out Iron Leaf Farm in Litchfield.

The farm is holding a day for the public to meet its baby goats, ducklings and chicks.

Owners Anne and David Seeber own 10 Nigerian dwarf goats and are expecting more soon. These goats can grow up a little over 3 feet tall and produce the highest butterfat content for cheese making.

Anne Seeber said she wanted to breed goats since she was little, and one thing in particular makes it all worth it.

“Sometimes it’s like, I got to go milk. But then when you have people from the community that come to you and want your product and you say you want to come in and see the goats, it’s like that connection that you make with people in the community is definitely like, yes, I love this,” she said.

The Seebers started their farm five years ago after adopting their mama and papa goats — or breeder goats — from Sunflower Farm in Cumberland.

The event on Saturday will also have 13 vendors from the area including woodwork, crocheted items, and food.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Iron Leaf Farm is located at 124 Neck Road in Litchfield.

