Dozens of students walked out Thursday at Edward Little High School in Auburn to protest any plans to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The students said they may be young, but they should be taken seriously.

“People might look at us like we’re young, but I genuinely feel like we can make the most change,” student Cassie Gamache said. “Most of us are voting next year or this year.”

Their protest came after a draft decision from the U.S. Supreme Court was leaked Monday. That decision, in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, would upend the nearly 50-year-old precedent set by Roe v. Wade.

An official ruling from the Supreme Court is expected in early July.

