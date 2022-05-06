Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the high 40s to low 60s from north to south, with sunny or partly sunny skies throughout the state. See what’s in store for the weekend on our weather page. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today. Traveling this weekend? Here’s what you should expect when you stop for gas.

Eight more Mainers have died and another 699 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,304. Check out our tracker for more information.

There are now 193 Mainers infected with the virus in hospitals across the state as of Thursday morning. That’s up from 169 the day before and from 130 just 10 days earlier.

The World Health Organization estimates that nearly 15 million people were killed either by coronavirus or by its impact on overwhelmed health systems in the past two years, more than double the official death toll of 6 million.

Many of you are concerned about the effect of out-of-state residents, especially on small towns.

AND: Housing the homeless is harder than ever in Portland’s skyrocketing rental market

ALSO: Crushing inflation, low housing inventory and rising mortgage costs are expected to slow the red hot housing market in Maine and across the U.S., a national economist warned.

It is the start of a process that is likely to bring First Amendment complaints to the courts and end an aspect of Maine culture that is horrifying or hilarious, depending on your taste.

That notion is prompting early pushback from tribes who will control the mobile betting market.

Bangor stands out because Maine cities generally moved more quickly than counties to spend their American Rescue Plan money.

The dwindling membership raises concerns about who will preserve and catalog the city’s history for future generations if the trend continues.

Public toilets are famously hard to come by in the city. But plans are underway to remedy that with the addition of three new ones.

Cut stone from Freshwater’s Stone’s quarry at Mosquito Mountain will be used for the walls at Fort Hood.

BluShift would start with a few rocket launches annually but over the next decade would increase to a maximum of around 30 per year.

The vote in Pembroke likely crushes the chances of a silver mine springing up from recent exploratory drilling in the small Down East town.

The scientific brief cut the safety threshold for those chemicals in fish to 3.5 parts PFOS per billion parts fish from the previous level of 34.

A coalition of towns in Piscataquis and Penobscot counties aims to bring affordable and reliable internet to all residents and businesses in the area.

Nine of UMaine’s victories during the 13-game winning streak have been by two runs or less, including two fueled by ninth-inning rallies.

3 more men arrested in connection with shooting outside Bangor nightclub

Man was having a ‘sneezing fit’ when he crashed a logging truck in Aroostook County

Man in custody after police closed Maine-New Hampshire interstate bridge

Camden wrestling coach helps 8th grader bag a 20-pound turkey

Aroostook chefs take top honors in inaugural state competition

Hunting group tied to Ted Nugent to fund lawsuit against Maine’s Sunday hunting ban

Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works gets a new president

Herring industry to get $11M to cope with fishery disaster

David Little tapped to become new Bangor finance director

79 years later, soldier killed in WWII to be buried in Maine

