Bangor Ballet is pleased to announce a world premiere of “Leap Into The Pages,” an original ballet by Bangor based choreographer Serena Lovett. The ballet will be performed at 4 p.m. at the Center Theatre in Dover-Foxcroft on Sunday, May 15. There will be a second performance at the Gracie Theatre on the Husson University campus in Bangor on Sunday,May 22.

Tickets can be purchased at Center Theatre or online at www.bangorballet.org or at the box office one hour prior to showtime. Tickets are affordably priced at $10 for children, students and seniors and $16 for adults. Per CDC guidelines, masks will not be required but are encouraged.

This lively ballet will delight all ages as it follows young Mae, guided by a magical Book Fairy, into the pages of several favorite children’s books where she meets fun and fanciful characters such as Pippi Longstocking, Waldo, and others. Bring the family and join fun!

