SURRY — University of Maine Cooperative Extension wild blueberry field days begin May 20 from10 a.m. to noon at Blue Hill Berry Company, 365 Route 172 in Surry.

Organic management of spring pests and recent research results on crop management practices will be the primary meeting topics. UMaine Extension wild blueberry specialist and University of Maine assistant professor of horticulture Lily Calderwood will be joined in the field by UMaine assistant professor of agricultural entomology Phil Fanning and UMaine associate professor of mycology Seanna Annis.

The field days are free; registration is requested. One pesticide credit is approved. Register and find more information on the event webpage. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Mary Michaud at 207-581-3175 or mary.j.michaud@maine.edu.

