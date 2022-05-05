PORTLAND –– KidsPeace announced that Laurie and Chris Tomascik of Richmond have been named the organization’s 2022 Maine Foster Parents of the Year.

The couple were selected by KidsPeace Foster Care’s Maine state leadership after being nominated by Stevie Bonnevie, a family resource specialist in the organization’s South Portland foster care office. In her nomination, Bonnevie noted that the Tomasciks have been licensed foster parents since 2012 — and have been with KidsPeace all that time.

The Tomasciks provide therapeutic foster care services to the children they foster. Therapeutic foster care is designed for children with significant mental and behavioral health challenges. In total the Tomasciks have fostered nine children – including their first therapeutic foster care child, who they later adopted.

“What I would say to someone considering foster parenting is, ‘It’s not all a bed of roses, you know? There are many positives and many negatives, but don’t get discouraged! You just have to remember why you’re doing it. It’s all for the kids,’” Chris says.

As a result of being named KidsPeace Maine Foster Parents of the Year, the Tomasciks will be considered for recognition as the organization’s National Foster Parents of the Year. That selection will be announced during KidsPeace’s first-ever National Virtual Foster Care Conference, scheduled for Saturday, May 21.

For 140 years, KidsPeace has been building on its expertise to give hope, help and healing to children, adults and those who love them. Through its comprehensive range of residential treatment programs; accredited educational services; unique psychiatric hospital and foster care and community-based programs, KidsPeace is dedicated to helping people connect, transform and overcome their challenges to ensure a stable future, transition to adulthood and gain independence. Since its doors opened, nearly 300,000 children have participated in one of the multitude of programs KidsPeace offers.

For additional resources or more information on how to get involved, become a foster parent or make a donation, please visit www.kidspeace.org. Follow us at www.facebook.com/kidspeace.org or on Twitter @KidsPeace.

More articles from the BDN