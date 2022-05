MCMA’s 10th birthday bash!

Saturday, May 28

6-10 p.m.

The Yellow Barn, Rockland

Dance party featuring The Right Track

Alumni and faculty performances

Cash bar and food provided by Uproot Pie Co.

Tickets are $20/adult, $12/student ($100 max per family)

To purchase tickets, please visit our website at

http://www.midcoastmusicacademy.com/events

