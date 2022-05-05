Have you ever considered a new job or changing your current career or just wanted to find out more about starting college? You are not alone. That’s why the Katahdin Higher Education Center, an off-campus center of Eastern Maine Community College and the University of Maine at Augusta -– as well as our partners from Eastern Maine Development Corporation, are hosting an Employment and Career Fair on Thursday May 19 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 1 Dirigo Drive, East Millinocket Maine. EMDC provides access to funding and related services that help individuals train for and find meaningful employment. With locations in four counties, including offices in East Millinocket, Dover-Foxcroft, Ellsworth, Machias and Bangor, EMDC staff works with businesses and education partners to provide workforce training that prepares people with the skills needed in today’s changing job market.

Representatives from Eastern Maine Community College and The University of Maine at Augusta’s admissions offices will be onsite as well to answer any questions related to applying to college or finding about new career opportunities, scholarships.

The Katahdin Higher Education Center of Eastern Maine Community College and the University of Maine at Augusta is an off-campus center in the Katahdin Region where people can take courses, pursue degrees, and receive all the support they need to earn a degree close to home and on schedules that fit into their family and work lives. Courses are taught by faculty on-site, online, or two-way videoconferencing. Academic advising, tutoring, study skills workshops, computer access, library services and student activities are available to help support individual student success. The Katahdin Higher Education Center is located at 1 Dirigo Drive East Millinocket. More information is available http://www.emcc.edu or by calling 207-746-5741.

