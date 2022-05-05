SCARBOROUGH — In honor of Mother’s Day, churches in Portland and Scarborough will be offering free breakfast to mothers, stepmothers, grandmothers, and godmothers on Sunday, May 8.

Scarborough

For the first time in over two years, the Knights of Columbus Council #11747 will be offering a breakfast in the hall of St. Maximilian Kolbe Church on 150 Black Point Road. Mother’s Day is the perfect time to restore the traditional gatherings with mothers eating for free. Breakfast will be served from 8:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. and include scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, blueberry pancakes, and much more. For all others, admission is $12 for adults, $4 for children (ages 5-12), and free for kids four and under. The family maximum will be $19. For more information, call 207-883-0334.

Portland



The Knights of Columbus will also sponsor a Mother’s Day Breakfast in the hall of St. Louis Church on 279 Danforth Street. Like the Scarborough event, moms will eat for free at the breakfast which will be served from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. For all others, admission is $7 for adults and $4 for kids, with a family maximum of $20. The breakfast will feature scrambled eggs, pancakes, French toast, bacon, sausage, fruit, and “endless coffee.” For more information, call 207-773-7746.

