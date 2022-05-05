The University of Maine Department of Art, the Old Town Hannaford, and two UMaine students, Gabrielle Peluso and Elaine Thomas, were honored at this year’s 2022 Maine Campus Compact Awards Ceremony.

Maine Campus Compact is a coalition of 17 member campuses throughout the state whose purpose is to catalyze and lead a movement to reinvigorate the public purposes and civic mission of higher education. Each year, the Maine Campus Compact honors those who have made outstanding contributions to Maine campuses and communities through civic engagement, activism, service and community involvement.

The UMaine Department of Art received a President’s Campus Leadership Award. The President’s Campus Leadership Award recognizes a student organization or campus department at each Maine Campus Compact member institution for its contributions to community service-learning and civic engagement efforts on their campus. The organization cited a project by art education students of associate professor Constant Albertson to make signage, lesson plans, illustrations and a video unit of interdisciplinary, intercultural art lessons focused on Native American principles of sustainability for the Bangor Land Trust’s Edible Landscape project, which also partners with the Penobscot Nation.

The Old Town Hannaford received a Corporate Partner of the Year Award, which recognizes an outstanding corporate partner and its staff for their contributions and commitment to strengthening campuses and communities in Maine. The Old Town Hannaford has long been a vitally important partner with the University of Maine. Store manager Jon Ivey has offered students numerous opportunities for collaboration and the store supports the Black Bear Exchange, the campus food pantry.

Peluso and Thomas received PILLARS (Philanthropy, Innovative, Learning, Leadership, Action, Responsibility and Service) Honorable Mention Student Awards, which recognizes students who are actively engaged on their campus and in their communities.



The full 2022 ceremony is available to watch online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2leIHlRxu-0.

More articles from the BDN