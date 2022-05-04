Up to six adults with physical disabilities will be able to live independently in a new group home in Bangor, thanks to the efforts of a local social services agency.

Penquis announced Tuesday that it would open a seven-bedroom home on Olive Street to house six adults and one staff member, spokesperson Renae Muscatell said.

The 3,060-square-foot building has 2 1/2 bathrooms with Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant bathtubs and showers, and a kitchen, dining room and a laundry room. The hallways are large enough to accommodate wheelchairs.

The home will accommodate adults with physical disabilities, said Jason Bird, Penquis’ housing development director.

The agency worked with MaineHousing and city government on the project, and designed the building “to ensure it could and would meet the supportive housing needs of the residents and staff who will call this home,” Bird said.

Penquis bought the home from a private owner in June 2020, according to city assessing records.

