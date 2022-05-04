Thomas College to celebrate its 128th Commencement in the Alfond Athletic Center in Waterville

WATERVILLE – Thomas College will host Class of 2022 graduates and their guests on Saturday, May 14 at 1 p.m. in the Alfond Athletic Center at Thomas College in Waterville. More than 200 total graduates including from undergraduate and graduate programs will process at Thomas College’s 128th Commencement.

Schedule of events:

1 p.m. – Students/Speakers process into the Alfond Athletic Center Field House

Commencement Address by Greg Powell, Chairman of the Harold Alfond Foundation Board of Trustees & CEO and President of Dexter Enterprises LLC

Undergraduate Speaker: Rajhan Munnings, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, South Caicos, Turks and Caicos Islands

Graduate Speaker: Nathaniel White, Master of Business Administration- Health Care Management, Waterville, Maine

Conferring of Degrees

Conferring of Honorary Degrees. More details.

Closing Remarks: President Laurie G. Lachance

Recessional

