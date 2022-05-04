ELLSWORTH – The Ellsworth Historical Society and Downeast Trout Unlimited, in partnership with Heart of Ellsworth, will host the first annual Jane’s Walk in downtown Ellsworth on May 7. This global festival of free, volunteer-led walking conversations is inspired by community activist Jane Jacobs.

Jane’s Walks combine the simple act of exploring a place with personal observations, local history, and civic engagement. The annual Jane’s Walk festival takes place the first weekend in May in more than 200 cities and towns around the globe. This year, Ellsworth will participate in conjunction with 20 other town walks around the state. Two walks will be offered on May 7 in downtown Ellsworth; one in the morning and one in the afternoon.

The a.m. walk, Sign of the Times, will be led by Ellsworth Historical Society board member Terri Cormier and will feature the Museum in the Streets Project. The walk steps off at 11 a.m. on State Street in front of MacRevival. Notably, June marks the first year anniversary of the downtown historical walking tour installation, designed by the Ellsworth Historic Preservation Commission and Ellsworth Historical Society members in partnership with the City of Ellsworth.

The p.m. walk, The Urban Naturalists, will be led by Downeast Trout Unlimited board president Robert Packie and Tabitha White. Attendees will tour the Union River as Packie highlights the natural history and wildlife of the Union River. The walk will take off at 1 p.m. from the trailhead behind the Ellsworth Public Library and proceed up the Union River toward the dam.

If participating in either walk, wear comfortable shoes and bring your curiosity about

Ellsworth’s natural history and interest in the downtown district.

Flexit Cafe is sponsoring both a.m. & p.m. walks with a voucher for free coffee and cookie redeemable during business hours on Saturday, May 7 from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information go to https://www.facebook.com/events/1343834519430568.

