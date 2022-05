Machias 9, Calais 0

Machias:

14 hits, no errors and 9 runs. Kason Fergeson, Ethan Foss, Jayden Rhodes, Kyle Anderson, and Shane Feeney all collected multiple hits for Machias Memorial High School Bulldogs.

Kashman Feeney pitched for Machias; no hits, 18 strikes out, 3 walks. Jayden Rhodes caught.

Calais:

No hits, no runs.

Angel Rojo pitched 2 inning; 5 hits, 4 runs, 1 strike out, 1 walk.

Ti Bennett pitched 4 innings; 9 hits, 5 runs, 3 strike outs, 4 walks.

More articles from the BDN