Sumner 12, Jonesport 2

Sumner’s Rachel Colby struck out 12 and allowed no hits in the Tigers win over Jonesport.

Bri Flaherty hit a triple in the bottom of the 5th inning and scored on an errant throw ending the game

Zoey Ally and Kalie Rackliff each scored for Jonesport

More articles from the BDN