Houlton 8 Caribou 2

Caribou 000 020 0

Houlton 302 300 X

Caribou: Dillon 3, Brescia 3

Houlton: Graham 4, Moody 3

Collin Moody picked up the win in relief of Silas Graham who threw 4 innings of 1 hit shutout ball. Graham also had 2 RBI and Thadon Gentle had 2 hits and three SBs for Houlton. For Caribou, Bryce St. Pierre picked up the lone RBI for Caribou.

More articles from the BDN