The U.S. Supreme Court appears poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that guaranteed the right to abortion on the basis of privacy.

POLITICO published a leaked draft opinion on Monday night from Justice Samuel Alito, who argued that the decision had been “egregiously wrong from the start.”

The Bangor Daily News would like to hear from people who have sought abortion care in Maine so their stories can inform our reporting on this decision. Please fill out the survey below, and a reporter may be in touch.

