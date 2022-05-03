Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low 60s to low 50s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies throughout the state. See what else is in store this week on our weather page. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today. Here’s a look at today’s gas prices.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will update the latest COVID-19 cases from the weekend by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.

Maine’s public universities are seeing COVID-19 cases rise as students take final exams and prepare for graduation ceremonies that are just days away.

The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade after a draft opinion calling the landmark ruling “egregiously wrong from the start” was reportedly leaked Monday.

PLUS: Lawyers and others who watch the court closely were shocked, with some comparing the leak to the 1971 Pentagon papers.

Elizabeth Jimenez is going scorched earth to rid her organic farm of the little disease carriers.

The top regret cited by about 1 in 5 purchasers was underestimating the total cost of buying a home.

We want to know what questions you have, and what you need from us to understand this issue.

Camden and Lincolnville are considering moratoriums before the natural landscape and public access are irrevocably impacted.

The final sermon at the Stonington United Methodist Church will be delivered on June 26 and the church will officially close a few days later.

The 100,000-square foot facility in Gouldsboro was home to the nation’s last sardine cannery, which closed in 2010.

Today, drag shows attract everyone from members of the LGBTQ community to middle-aged straight people and their spouses and children.

In Bangor, water from fixtures at all but one of the city’s schools had high lead concentrations.

If all goes as planned, the University of Maine will create replicas of about a half dozen other Tlingit artifacts the tribe has requested.

Richard Desjardins is not happy to leave.

The proposal was the Democratic governor’s answer to a sweeping tribal sovereignty bill that is on track to die by the end of the session.

Instead of trying to find seasoned officers to fill the gaps, Chief Tim DeLuca is focusing his attention on locals who want to pursue a new career.

Angela Arno will play an important role in facilitating efforts to grow the county’s economic opportunities.

“He plays with a major chip on his shoulder,” UMaine head coach Nick Derba said. “He is a very emotional player.”

