Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low 60s to low 50s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies throughout the state.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will update the latest COVID-19 cases from the weekend by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.
Maine’s public universities are seeing COVID-19 cases rise as students take final exams and prepare for graduation ceremonies that are just days away.
Report: Supreme Court set to strike down abortion rights
The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade after a draft opinion calling the landmark ruling “egregiously wrong from the start” was reportedly leaked Monday.
PLUS: Lawyers and others who watch the court closely were shocked, with some comparing the leak to the 1971 Pentagon papers.
A Maine farmer’s ticks are so bad, she’s going to burn her property
Elizabeth Jimenez is going scorched earth to rid her organic farm of the little disease carriers.
Frenzied real estate market comes with regrets for most homebuyers
The top regret cited by about 1 in 5 purchasers was underestimating the total cost of buying a home.
Help us cover Maine’s housing crisis
We want to know what questions you have, and what you need from us to understand this issue.
Coastal towns looking to put a pause on building private piers
Camden and Lincolnville are considering moratoriums before the natural landscape and public access are irrevocably impacted.
Island with dwindling population to close church after nearly 130 years
The final sermon at the Stonington United Methodist Church will be delivered on June 26 and the church will officially close a few days later.
American Aquafarms buys shuttered Gouldsboro seafood processing plant
The 100,000-square foot facility in Gouldsboro was home to the nation’s last sardine cannery, which closed in 2010.
Drag queens have become the hottest thing in Bangor
Today, drag shows attract everyone from members of the LGBTQ community to middle-aged straight people and their spouses and children.
Bangor has replaced lead-laden pipes and fixtures at 7 schools
In Bangor, water from fixtures at all but one of the city’s schools had high lead concentrations.
UMaine is using 3D-printing to help it return cultural artifacts to an Alaska tribe
If all goes as planned, the University of Maine will create replicas of about a half dozen other Tlingit artifacts the tribe has requested.
The man who feeds the Maine State House leaves his cafe after 2 decades
Richard Desjardins is not happy to leave.
Janet Mills signs landmark tribal sports betting measure into law
The proposal was the Democratic governor’s answer to a sweeping tribal sovereignty bill that is on track to die by the end of the session.
Nearly half an Aroostook police department’s positions are vacant
Instead of trying to find seasoned officers to fill the gaps, Chief Tim DeLuca is focusing his attention on locals who want to pursue a new career.
Piscataquis County’s new hire will play big role in internet and ski resort issues
Angela Arno will play an important role in facilitating efforts to grow the county’s economic opportunities.
A 2-way player nicknamed ‘Shakespeare’ is key to UMaine baseball’s success
“He plays with a major chip on his shoulder,” UMaine head coach Nick Derba said. “He is a very emotional player.”
In other Maine news …
Patience leads Maine Maritime Academy to 1st men’s lacrosse conference crown
Man arrested for allegedly trespassing at Belfast hotel and hiding under blanket
Parise Rossignol leaves UMaine women’s basketball assistant coaching job
UMaine’s Andre Miller will contribute in ‘any way I can’ to make the New York Giants
Presque Isle man sentenced to 18 years for trafficking 14 pounds of meth in 2019
Another Mainer charged with invading the Capitol in Jan. 6 riot
Maine native pleads guilty to role in Capitol riot
Motorcyclist killed in wrong-way collision on I-295
Navy still mum about extent of vandalism on submarine at Kittery shipyard
5 Romanians apprehended in Aroostook County after crossing US border
6 men charged in Portland human trafficking operation
Global solar power tariff dispute is slowing Maine’s efforts to ramp up the sector