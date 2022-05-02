Offensive tackle P.J. Barr, who transferred to the University of Maine from Bucknell University and earned All-Colonial Athletic Association third team honors, has been invited to attend the Pittsburgh Steelers’ rookie mini-camp beginning May 12.

The 6-foot-3, 285 North Brunswick, New Jersey, native started all 11 games for the Black Bears and helped anchor an offensive line that allowed the third-fewest sacks in the CAA (1.36 per game). That was also good enough for 24th nationally among 123 teams in the Football Championship Subdivision.

The offensive line didn’t allow a sack in its two games against Football Bowl Subdivision teams Northern Illinois and UMass. He earned the Sam Sezak Award as the team’s outstanding lineman of the year.

The offensive line was a key component in two UMaine running backs finishing ranked in the top 10 among rushers in the CAA in Freddie Brock (132 carries, 720 yards) and Elijah Barnwell (117-for-514).

The Steelers rushed for 1,583 yards this past season which was 29th among 32 teams in the NFL.

