Do you have an outdoors photo or video to share? Send it to pwarner@bangordailynews.com and tell us, “I consent to the BDN using my photo/video.”

Deer that are roaming the woods in Maine do a lot of eating.

Of course, then they lay down and chew their cud. Yes, much in the way cows, moose and other ruminants process and digest their food.

Today’s trail camera videos come to us from avid outdoors observer Barak Gurney, who continues to have lots of animals visiting his cameras.

Of course, putting out some tasty apples doesn’t hurt in the effort to lure the sleek animals into view for all of us to see.

We’ve put together a handful of clips from the same spot, which show deer feverishly chewing to gobble up all the tasty treats they can find.

They’re clearly aware of their surroundings and are keeping a sharp eye out for predators, but they seem pretty happy to demonstrate their considerable jaw-flapping skills while scarfing down food.

Thanks again to Barak for his offerings, which provide us with the opportunity to enjoy an unspoiled look at wildlife.

More articles from the BDN