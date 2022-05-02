A Lewiston man riding a motorcycle the wrong way on Interstate 295 was killed Sunday night when he collided with a car in Yarmouth.

John Rivard, 47, was driving a black 2011 Harley-Davidson motorcycle north in the southbound lanes near mile marker 16 about 8:16 p.m. when he collided head-on with a brown 2010 Honda Accord driven by someone from Brunswick, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Rivard died at the scene, Moss said Monday. The other driver, whom Moss didn’t identify, wasn’t hurt.

The crash remains under investigation, but Rivard appears to have entered the southbound lanes at exit 15.

