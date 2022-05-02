By Kim Brawn

“In a dark place we find ourselves, and a little more knowledge lights the way,” Yoda

OK, so the diminutive Jedi Master was probably not talking about libraries, but he could have been. Knowledge – reading, learning – has a way of opening windows not shutting doors. The sunshine counteracts fear and ignorance and helps us understand the twists and turns of life. May’s diverse lineup at the Thompson Free Library in Dover-Foxcroft is about discovery, be it otherworldly or terrestrial.

Fire up the Millennium Falcon and stop by the library this month because Michelle Fagan, our youth services librarian, has created a fun Star Wars character scavenger hunt. Find them all and win a prize – may the force be with you.

Getting in shape can feel like a hero’s journey in itself, but a few sessions with a personal trainer may help you discover a better approach. Local fitness professional Adrienne Clarke will share her knowledge and experience during “Personal Trainer Tips 101” on Thursday, May 12 at 1:30 p.m. under the tent. It promises to be a unique and interactive hour as Adrienne walks us through the benefits of working with a trainer, how to begin, and what to expect. Bring your questions!

Next, we leave the body realm to focus more on the spiritual one at “The In-Betweens” with author Mira Ptacin and medium Angie Butler Welch on Thursday, May 19 at 6 p.m. under the tent. This event focuses on Mira’s history/memoir “The In-Betweens: The Spiritualists, Mediums, and Legends of Camp Etna.” The camp was founded over 135 years ago, is located on 27 acres in Etna and has been home to talented mediums, healers, and others who aim to bring “spiritual understanding and harmony to all.”

Mira, who will discuss her “genre-bending book,” is a Maine-based award-winning creative nonfiction writer, memoirist, and New York Times bestselling ghostwriter. Angie is a full-time psychic medium, pranic healer, and intuitive artist. She is also a recognized Cape Etna medium, and on their board of directors. She’ll update us on current programs and workshops at the Camp and give a brief demonstration of mediumship.

“When you look at the dark side, careful you must be. For the dark side looks back.” If only Sarah (pre-Hermione, Katniss, and Bella) had listened to her inner Yoda and realized the Goblin King was more than happy to grant her wish. That’s right, we invite you to attend a one-of-a-kind interactive showing of a 1986 PG-rated movie directed by Kermit’s creator and starring Ziggy Stardust on Friday, May 20 at 6 p.m. at TFL. Scripts and movie enhancing goodie bags will be given to audience members (bags will be first come first serve).

Back in this dimension, it might be time to ask ourselves, “Dude, what’s up with my veggies?!” Well, UMaine Cooperative Extension and Piscataquis Regional Food Center are standing by to help with their next free Garden in a Box Workshop, “What’s Wrong with My Vegetable Plant?” on Wednesday, May 25 at 6 p.m. Join us for an overview of cultural practices to prevent disease in your garden, how to diagnose a problem, common vegetable plant diseases, and how to submit your plant to the diagnostic lab.

Here’s one for those who at least try to learn from history (Yoda is whispering in my ear again: do or do not, there is no try, but I digress…): The Maine Humanities Council presents “Maine Speaks: The Webster-Ashburton Treaty and the Northern Border with Paul Buck” on Thursday, May 26 at 6 p.m. under the tent.

Paul, a historian and educator who teaches at UMaine Fort Kent, is passionate about cross-cultural communication and proficient in six languages. His presentation examines the different perspectives of Maine statehood and Maine culture as seen through the prism of the Webster-Ashburton Treaty of 1842, which definitively established the boundary between British North America and the United States. He’ll use images from the Osher Map Library at the University of Southern Maine to explore the treaty itself and its impact on the singular Acadian and Francophone community of the St. John Valley, which found itself split into two countries.

At the end of this busy month, even the kids will need some mindful movement and soothing stories to get centered. Thanks to the always innovative Ms. Michelle, they can attend Storytime Yoga one Saturday a month starting May 28 at 10 a.m. (list of dates available at TFL).

Libraries like TFL have the books and programming to prepare you for whatever the goblins throw at you – or try to take away. May is a colorful maze of discoveries, with exciting possibilities around every corner.



TFL is open to the public Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit our website https://www.thompsonfreelibrary.org, Facebook page, or contact us at thompsonfreelibrary@gmail.com or 207-564-3350. Find us on Instagram @tf_library. When possible, we live-stream our programs via Facebook & later make them available on our YouTube channel (http://bit.ly/TFLyoutube). Tent events may move inside TFL due to weather.

