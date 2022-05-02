On Saturday, May 7 communities around Maine will hold free, volunteer-led walking conversations emphasizing the power of individuals to influence the places they live, and the participatory planning approaches that have helped people connect, support each other, and improve the sense of shared identity. Such efforts have proven to be a lifeline as many Mainers struggled with isolation and financial hardship amidst the health, economic, and social upheaval of the past two years.

Walks are typically 60-90 minutes and open to the public. You’ll find a list of planned walks on the Maine Preservation website, https://www.mainepreservation.org.

The walks are part ofthe international Jane’s Walk festival, inspired by community activist Jane Jacobs. She spent her life (1916-2006) using grassroots activism to protect neighborhoods in both the United States and Canada from urban renewal. This is the first year that communities around Maine are officially taking part.

WHAT: Jane’s Walk Maine

WHEN: Saturday, May 7, various times

WHERE: Communities around the state including Stonington, Ellsworth, Hallowell, Biddeford, Chebeague Island, East Machias, and Portland.

For more information, contact Anne Ball, senior program leader, MDF Maine Downtown Center, aball@mdf.org | (207) 415-5770 or Tara Kelly, executive director, Maine Preservation, tara@mainepreservation.org | 207-200-7213.

