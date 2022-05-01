University of Maine two-time All-Colonial Association wide receiver Andre Miller from Old Town said before the NFL draft that it would be nice to get drafted, but added that even if he didn’t get selected, several teams had contacted his agent about signing him to a free agent deal.

And one of those teams did.

Miller signed a free agent contract with the New York Giants on Sunday.

The Giants are coming off a 4-13 season and haven’t posted a winning record since 2016.

Miller concluded his career at UMaine 14th on the all-time list for receiving yards with 1,848.

He caught 104 passes including 14 for touchdowns.

He had 39 catches last fall for 684 yards, both career-highs. He was named a second team All-CAA receiver. And he missed two games with a hamstring injury.

His 76 receiving yards per game were third best in the CAA, he averaged 17.5 yards per reception which was fifth best and his 4.3 catches per game were eighth.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Miller recently participated in Pro Day for New England Patriots scout Brian Smith and his relative athletic score, a compilation of all the tests, was 9.6. The highest score you can receive is a 10.0.

“I thought it went really well,” said Miller, whose time in the 40-yard dash was 4.53 seconds.

He had seven games in his career with over 100 receiving yards.

He was an All-CAA first team selection last spring.

