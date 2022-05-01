A cyclist was seriously injured following a Saturday afternoon crash in Portland.

The 44-year-old cyclist collided with a vehicle at around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Mellen Street and Park Avenue in Portland, according to Portland police spokesperson David Singer.

The cyclist was transported to Maine Medical Center for serious injuries, while the driver suffered from minor injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time, and the circumstances of the crash are under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash can contact the Portland Police Department at 207-874-8532 or 207-874-8575.

More articles from the BDN