LEWISTON — Prince of Peace Parish will host a eucharistic Holy Hour for children each Sunday night from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Rivier Adoration Chapel, located in Holy Cross Church on 1080 Lisbon Street in Lewiston. The chapel itself can be found on the Baird Avenue side of the church.

“The gatherings are a beautiful way to witness children growing in love for Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament,” said Doris Belanger, a volunteer. “The children spend time in silent prayer, participate in guided contemplation, color, and write prayer intentions to Jesus. They even place their personal prayer intentions in the prayer basket at the foot of the altar.”

The group prays a decade of the Rosary and then prays together at the end of the gathering, thanking God for the many blessings given to them and their families.

Everyone is welcome to attend. All children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, contact Doris at 207-577-1005.

The Rivier Adoration Chapel is open daily on Sunday from 2-8 p.m.; Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Thursday from 8 a.m. to Saturday at noon. In addition to the children’s Holy Hour, scheduled prayer times include a Holy Hour for life on Mondays from 7-8 p.m., a Holy Hour for vocations and the priesthood on Thursdays from 7-8 p.m., and a Holy Hour devoted to the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary on Fridays from 7-8 p.m. On the last Saturday of every month, a Holy Hour for all those suffering from cancer is held from noon to 1 p.m. All are welcome to use the chapel for just a few minutes, an hour, or more.

The chapel also always welcomes new adorers. To become a committed disciple of the Eucharist at the chapel, call Peg at 207-577-2439. For more information about the chapel, call Prince of Peace Parish in Lewiston at 207-777-1200 or visit the chapel’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/AdorationRivierChapel.

