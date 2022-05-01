Registration has opened for the 2022 Maine Woods Rambler, an off-road adventure ride scheduled for Sept. 24-25 in and around Millinocket, the Bicycle Coalition of Maine announced.

Co-hosted by Katahdin Area Trails, the Rambler will take place at the New England Outdoor Center and feature two days of fun with two fully supported and marked routes open exclusively for this event on the shores of Millinocket Lake.

“We’re so excited to bring back this ride, and feel incredibly grateful to be granted access to these lands,” said Bicycle Coalition of Maine Event Director Colleen Donohoe. “The 2022 ride will be the best Rambler yet, especially if the weather decides to cooperate this year!”

The main event is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 25, when riders can choose between two routes: a 50-kilometer challenge or a longer 100-kilometer haul.

The Sunday rides are recommended for seasoned riders, as both routes will punish participants with challenging climbs and fast descents, the BCM says, while also rewarding them with sweeping vistas of the surrounding lakes, rivers, and peaks.

Additional events are planned all weekend long for expert grinders, novice riders, and families alike. On Saturday, Sept. 24, participants can take part in an optional guided trail tour, highlighting the newly built mountain bike trails at Hammond Ridge.

A guided trail ride will also take place on Sunday for youth and families who want to check out the trails – with bikes and instruction available courtesy of the Katahdin Gear Library – and attendees are free to explore the area on their own while rafting, hiking, fishing, and kayaking.

Registration is $125 regardless of which route is selected, and includes a post-ride meal and full route support with downloadable route files. Lodging is not included, but camping at NEOC and local accommodations are available.

The Coalition says the Rambler will be capped at 200 riders. Registration and additional information is available at bikemaine.org/the-maine-woods-rambler_22/.

The Bicycle Coalition of Maine is the statewide voice of cyclists and pedestrians. Since 1992, the BCM has led the effort to make Maine better for bicycling and walking by protecting the rights and safety of cyclists and pedestrians through education, advocacy, legislation, and encouragement. We support biking and walking for health, transportation, and recreation. For more information, visit bikemaine.org.

