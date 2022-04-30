Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

To every Maine teacher: Thank you!

Each of you have shouldered the extra burden and stress brought on, with no warning, by the unprecedented pandemic. You were there to not only teach our children, but also to support them and their families, to lead by example, to show them how to be brave in the face of unexpected and unexplainable change. Many of you worked double time to make sure your students had every possible resource, including healthy meals for many. You are heroes.

I am honored that I get to see and experience Maine’s exceptional educators every day in my work as administrator of Maine’s Teacher of the Year Program, a long-time partnership between Educate Maine and the Maine Department of Education. This gives me the special advantage of being able to see what others do not – the hard work so many teachers do to be constantly improving their practice, the hours they spend thinking about how to best connect with each child regardless of abilities and experiences, their commitment to their craft. All to benefit our children.

During this Teacher Appreciation Week, May 2-6, I hope everyone thinks about teachers they know. I am sure everyone’s favorite teacher will bring a smile to their face, as mine does (Mrs. Lorena Kelley). Teachers are our neighbors, friends, brothers and sisters. They are also professionals trained to support students academically, socially, and emotionally, helping them become our next generation of community members and leaders.

Please take a moment this week and thank a teacher.

Dolly Sullivan

Director

Maine Teacher of the Year program

Bucksport

More articles from the BDN