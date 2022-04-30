Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I get tired of hearing the expression “Second Amendment rights” used in the context that they are something worth protecting. Since when has it ever been important to protect a constitutional right that endangers the person who exercises it and the rest of the country?

I believe the Supreme Court made a terrible mistake when it ruled that the Second Amendment creates a right for individuals to keep and bear arms for the purpose of self-defense in the home. I think it takes nothing more than commonsense to recognize that allowing ordinary American citizens the right to own deadly firearms for self-defense is a recipe for disaster. And to me the reason is very easy to grasp: Handguns, typically purchased for “self-defense,” are too deadly to be used in citizen-on-citizen confrontations.

If we, as a country, really care about protecting our people from gun violence, we would follow the lead of other advanced democracies and ban the purchase of handguns (and other people-killing weapons) for the supposed purpose of self-defense.

Unfortunately, we presently have a Supreme Court that apparently believes that allowing people the right to shoot one another if they feel threatened is more important than saving lives. And nothing will really change in the area of gun violence in our country until we have a Supreme Court that cares about the people.

George Elliott

Bangor

