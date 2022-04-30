Bishop Robert Deeley will visit three parishes in the coming weeks to celebrate the sacrament of confirmation with already baptized teens and adults living in the respective areas. The Masses will be held on:

Friday, May 6

6:30 p.m.

Holy Rosary Church

34 Vaughn Street, Caribou

Friday, May 20

7 p.m.

St. Mary Church

768 Ohio Street, Bangor

Friday, June 3

7 p.m.

Holy Martyrs of North America Church

266 Foreside Road, Falmouth

The Easter season is a time during which the Catholic Church traditionally celebrates new life. During Easter Vigil Masses, new members were baptized, and people from other Christian traditions were welcomed into full Communion with the Catholic Church through confirmation and first Eucharist. The three Masses in May and June are intended for already baptized Catholics to complete their initiation and to receive those same sacramental graces.

“This is truly an evening of grace, and we are so grateful for the fact that you have heard the Lord’s call and that you come here and are willing to answer ‘I do’ to the profession of faith and go forth from here to bring your faith to the world,” Bishop Deeley said at one of the celebrations last spring.

All are welcome to attend the Masses in Caribou, Bangor, and Falmouth. For more information, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/content/confirmation-catholic-teens-and-adults.

