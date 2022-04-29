Bailey Wilborn is headed west.

The University of Maine’s freshman guard recently put her name in the NCAA transfer portal and she will be a University of Wyoming Cowgirl next season.

She will be 1,200 miles closer to her hometown of Wichita, Kansas.

Wyoming went 17-13 overall last season, 11-6 in the Mountain West Conference, and won two WNIT games, beating Idaho State 76-73 in overtime and Tulsa 97-90 in three OTs before being knocked out by UCLA 82-81 in triple overtime.

Wyoming head coach Gerald Mattinson retired after the season and associate head coach Heather Ezell was promoted to head coach.

The 5-foot-8 Wilborn, a 3-point specialist, appeared in 25 games for UMaine this past season including three starts, and she averaged 12.5 minutes of playing time per game and 2.8 points. She shot 22.4 percent from the floor and 23.3 percent beyond the 3-point arc.

Wilborn scored 38 points during a three-game stretch in November in which she hit four 3-pointers in all three games. She earned America East Rookie of the Week honors. But after connecting on 15 of her first 42 threes, she went cold and made just six of her last 48 3-pointers and her playing time dwindled.

She also had a total of 15 rebounds, five assists and two steals over 25 games.

UMaine is well-stocked at guard with three All-America East selections returning in Anne Simon, Alba Orois and Paula Gallego along with valuable reserve Olivia Rockwood and St. John’s University transfer Idan Shlush from Israel. In addition, Anna Kahelin is expected to return from knee surgery and Bangor Daily News Schoolgirl All-Maine first teamer Sarah Talon from Windham will join the program.

Wyoming’s top two scorers were guards in junior McKinley Bradshaw (14.9 points per game) and senior Quinn Weidemann (11 ppg).

