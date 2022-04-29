After having their bats silenced by Hampden Academy’s Danielle Masterson on Monday, the Bangor High School softball came alive with an 18-hit attack on Friday as the Class A Rams topped Class B neighbor Old Town 21-1 in a game called after five innings due to the the 12-run rule.

Senior pitcher Lane Barron led the way with five hits and five runs batted in, including a three-run homer, and twin sister Rae, the first baseman, homered, tripled and singled to knock in three.

It was the first time they had both homered in the same game in their high school careers.

“That was cool. It was a good day today. It was fun,” said Lane Barron, who tossed five innings of one-hit ball to pick up the win on the cold, blustery day. She struck out nine and walked five.

“It was a redemption game for us,” said Rae Barron referring to Monday’s 6-1 loss at Hampden in which the Rams managed just three hits and struck out 11 times. “We were all feeling it today and it showed.”

The game was supposed to be played at Old Town on Thursday but Old Town’s field was unplayable due to the rain so it was moved to Bangor, with Old Town as the home team.

Lexi DeGrass’ run-scoring infield single was Old Town’s only hit.

Pivotal play: Bangor junior catcher Emmie Streams belted the game’s first pitch over the left field fence with a little help from the wind.

“Emmie set the tone by hitting the game’s first pitch over the fence,” said Bangor coach Maureen Barron, mother of the twins.

“My coach [assistant Kevin Ireland] said his goal was to have me hit the first strike of the game over the fence,” Streams said with a grin. “We were a little frustrated with the Hampden game but we executed very well today.”

Big takeaway: After being held to just five runs in its first two games, Bangor showed that it has the potential to be a good hitting team with balance up and down the lineup.

In addition to the Barron twins, speedy leadoff hitter Streams had two singles to go with her game-opening homer. No. 5 hitter Cassidy Ireland had two doubles and two singles; No. 6 hitter Ashley Schultz singled twice and No. 9 hitter Emma Kennedy doubled twice.

What’s next: Both teams will be in action on Saturday. Bangor, now 2-1, will host 3-0 Brunswick at 11 a.m. while 1-1 Old Town will entertain 3-0 Ellsworth at 1 p.m.

More articles from the BDN