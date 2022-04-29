Former University of Maine All-American goalie and Hobey Baker Award Hat Trick finalist Jeremy Swayman has won the New England Sports Network’s Seventh Player Award

The award is given annually to the Boston Bruins’ unsung hero. It is voted on by the fans and goes to the player who exceeded their expectations.

Jack Edwards, the NESN play-by-play man for Bruins games, made the presentation to Swayman before Thursday night’s 5-0 victory over Buffalo.

Linus Ullmark posted the shutout over the Sabres.

Swayman will receive $5,000 to donate to the charity of his choice and he has selected the American Heart Association.

He also won the Seventh Player Award trophy.

The 23-year-old Swayman has played in 40 games and has posted a 23-13-3 record, a 2.37 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage. He also has three shutouts.

The Anchorage, Alaska, native is fifth in the NHL with his goals-against average and tied for 12th in save percentage. He leads all rookie goalies in GAA, save percentage, wins and shutouts.

Swayman had a stretch this season when he went 9-0-1 and helped the Bruins solidify a playoff position.

He joins an elite list of recipients that include current teammates Brad Marchand (’11, ’16), David Pastrnak (’15, ’17), Charlie McAvoy (’18) and Charlie Coyle (’20).

The 6-foot-3, 194-pound Swayman has struggled of late, registering an .884 save percentage over his last 10 games. Ullmark appears to have won the starting job for the Stanley Cup playoffs, which begin next week.

The fourth round draft pick of the Bruins (111th overall) has a career record of 30-16-3 with the Bruins along with a 2.19 GAA and a .921 save percentage.

Swayman compiled a 47-34-18 record during his three seasons at UMaine along with a 2.51 GAA and a .927 save percentage.

In his junior year, he won the Mike Richter Award, which goes to the nation’s top collegiate goaltender. He was 18-11-5 in 2019-20 with a 2.07 GAA and a .939 save percentage and earned first team All-American and Hockey East Player of the Year status.

He was the runner up to the University of Minnesota-Duluth’s Scott Perunovich for the Hobey Baker Award given to the nation’s best player.

He owns UMaine’s career goaltending records in saves (3,130) and minutes played (5906:45) and is second behind Jimmy Howard (.931) in save percentage. He has the school’s fifth-best GAA.

