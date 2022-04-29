A Seals Cove man has been sentenced to 70 years in prison for making child pornography.

U.S. District Court Judge Lance Walker also sentenced 28-year-old Keegan Richardson to a lifetime of supervised release and to pay $29,000 in restitution.

“These cases shock the conscience,” Judge Walker said Thursday in handing down the sentence. “It is impossible to overstate the harm the defendant has inflicted on [these children] and, by extension, to an unknown degree, on the community at large. What is just punishment for terrorizing [these children] and marketing that terrorism to strangers over the internet?”

On July 6, 2020, Richardson entered a private chat where people traded and discussed child porn. While in the chatroom, Richardson told an undercover FBI agent that he had access to a young girl and shared sexually explicit images of her, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

His home was subsequently searched, turning up more child porn Richardson made of two other children on his phone and sexually explicit material involving other children.

Richardson was arrested, and he pleaded guilty to three counts of production of child porn, one count of transportation of child porn and one count of possession of child porn on Oct. 4, 2021.

“Holding those who engage in child exploitation enterprises and create child sexual abuse material accountable is and will remain a top priority for the Justice Department, the FBI and our office,” U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee said Thursday. “Keegan Richardson not only preyed on children, he callously violated three children who trusted him, causing lasting and profound damage. I can think of no greater violation, and I commend the FBI for their quick action to protect those children from further harm.”

