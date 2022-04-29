Two Washington County residents have been arrested and charged with murdering a Perry woman last week.

Kimberly Neptune, 43, was found dead inside her Thunder Road home at about 8:11 p.m. on April 21 after a relative asked police to check on her, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Donnell J. Dana, 38, of Perry and 38-year-old Kailie A. Brackett of Perry were arrested following a traffic stop on Route 190 at around 4:45 p.m. on Friday, according to Moss.

Both Dana and Brackett were charged with one count each of murder, and will be held at Washington County Jail, pending a court date.

The circumstances of Neptune’s death are still under investigation.

Washington County, which makes up about two percent of Maine’s population, has seen six homicides in the past six months.

