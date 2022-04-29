Thieves continue to crawl under cars to steal those valuable catalytic converters.

It’s happening all over Maine with recent reports spiking in Franklin County.

Police at the University of Maine at Farmington said there have been seven reported thefts there.

Six of those devices were taken from student vehicles.

Officers are increasing security checks in all university parking lots and downtown Farmington business areas.

Anyone with information about the thefts can call UMaine at Farmington police Sgt. Marc Bowering at 207-778-7400.

More articles from the BDN