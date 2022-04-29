The principal of Hermon Middle School will serve as interim superintendent of Hermon schools as the school department looks for a permanent successor to former Superintendent Jim Chasse.

Micah Grant will serve as the school department’s interim leader until June 30 after Chasse stepped down as Hermon superintendent last month. Chasse has since taken a position with the Maine Department of Education.

Melissa Biehn, the dean of students for Hermon Middle School, will serve as interim principal while Grant steps in as superintendent, according to Jody White, an administrative assistant in the Hermon superintendent’s office.

Chasse is among a handful of Bangor-area school superintendents stepping down this spring. The leader of a national school superintendents’ organization, Dan Domenech, executive director of the School Superintendents Association, said earlier this month that superintendents nationwide are leaving their jobs at a rate he hadn’t seen in 50 years in education.

