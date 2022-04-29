The Anah Shrine Circus returned to Bangor this year, bringing excitement for circus-goers of all ages.

Here’s some of the best photos from today!

Clockwise, from left: A dog jumps over the legs of Colleen Pages during their performance of Klose’s K-9 and Swine Revue in the opening show of the Anah Shrine Circus of Thrills, produced by Circus United, Friday in Bangor; Lea Innocenti rides her miniature horses standing up as she heads out to the ring to perform in the opening show of the Anah Shrine Circus of Thrills Friday to the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor; Colleen Pages grooms one of the dogs in preparation for their performance at the opening show of the Anah Shrine Circus of Thrills Friday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

The circus, with gymnasts, trained ponies and many other thrills will be at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor for two more days if you weren’t able to attend on Friday.

Denisse performs on a single trapeze during the opening show of the the Anah Shrine Circus of Thrills on Friday to the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

With fun for people of all ages and treats like fresh-made cotton candy, the Anah Shrine Circus has something for everyone.

Clockwise, from bottom left: Andre McClain is the Ring Master at the Anah Shrine Circus of Thrills, which will have shows throughout the weekend; Kayla Buchanan is covered in cotton candy, which she was making at the opening show of the Shrine Circus Friday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor; Fletcher Runyan holds a handstand at the top of a high swaying pole during the Anah Shrine Circus of Thrills, produced by Circus Unlimited, on Friday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik

The Anah Shrine Circus will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday, with shows at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday shows will start at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Light up toys and cotton candy are big hits at the Shrine Circus. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

